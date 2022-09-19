Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

