Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,922 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

