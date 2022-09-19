Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

