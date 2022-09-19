Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $264.09.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

