Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $445,816.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

