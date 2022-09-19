Minter HUB Price Hits $20.40 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

