MIR COIN (MIR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,335.00

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.94 million and $14,335.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

