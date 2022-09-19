MIR COIN (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,449.00

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.98 million and $6,449.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,787.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005419 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00063048 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN (CRYPTO:MIR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

