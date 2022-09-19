Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,309 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 456,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

