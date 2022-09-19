Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,483 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of CSW Industrials worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $123.58 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

