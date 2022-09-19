Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,977,618 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,977,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

