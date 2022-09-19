Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 62,004 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,004 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.98% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.73. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

