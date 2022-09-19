Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $14.01 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 795,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of USA Compression Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.73. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -724.11%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

