MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

