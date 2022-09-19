Mixin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for $176.53 or 0.00904207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $105.75 million and approximately $13,923.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mixin Coin Profile
Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.
Mixin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
