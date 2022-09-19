MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

