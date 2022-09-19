Modefi Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $101,512.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00857844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

