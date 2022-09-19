Modex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.03 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Modex has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.10 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063685 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.