Monero (XMR) Price Tops $140.40

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $140.40 or 0.00740392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $108.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00154822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00272266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00580571 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00257611 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,176,510 coins. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

