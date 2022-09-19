Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 899 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

