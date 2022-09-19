Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

