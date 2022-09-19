Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,580,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after buying an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

