Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $91.51 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.