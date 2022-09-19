Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 2.30% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,542,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIO opened at $31.13 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

