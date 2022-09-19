Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $29.99 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

