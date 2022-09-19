Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.70% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $88.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

