Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 5.05% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

