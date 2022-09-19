Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355,258 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $17.99 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

