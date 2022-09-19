Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,019,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

