Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,474 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 97,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ACES stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27.

