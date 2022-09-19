Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 315,693 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,736,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $136.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

