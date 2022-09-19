Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises 1.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

