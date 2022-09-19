Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 115,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

