Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 108,628 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,628 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $35.86 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

