Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 394,845 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394,845 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

