Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,601,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,756,000 after acquiring an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

