Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $280.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

