Morgan Stanley Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Huber Research downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap by 25.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Snap by 5.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Snap by 21.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

