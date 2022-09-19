Morgan Stanley Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.