Morgan Stanley Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.35.
Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %
ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.