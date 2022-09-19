MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $45.50 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 35.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $3,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 167.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MP Materials by 235.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

