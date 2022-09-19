mStable USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,535.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.33 million and $24,535.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD was first traded on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

