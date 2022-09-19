M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

