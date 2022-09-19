MU Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 3.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.48 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

