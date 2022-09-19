MU Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 3.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $239.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

