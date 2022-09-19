MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,910 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 3.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,490,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

