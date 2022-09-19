MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 670 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $260.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.42. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

