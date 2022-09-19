MU Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 5.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $243.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

