Mute Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Mute coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mute has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $40,640.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mute has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mute Coin Profile

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

