MXC (MXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.89 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. MXC has a market cap of $172.13 million and $8.89 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00240193 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC Supernodes provide LPWAN network services to devices around the world. MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. Discord | Telegram | Facebook | Medium | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepapers “

