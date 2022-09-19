My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0873 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030501 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

DPET is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

